WATCH: DJ Snake’s Magenta Riddim mash-up gets Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s cast dancing

When it comes to showing his love for India, French music producer DJ Snake seldom sweeps it under the rug. A clear example of that is his latest music track Magenta Riddim, which is not only influenced by Indian culture but the video is also shot in Telangana showcasing South India. As if that wasn’t enough, the DJ recently went all out and shared a mash-up of his video and proved how he totally adores the country.

Taking to social media, he posted a video that plays his song but features Jethalal Gada and Daya Ben from the comedy show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The video, which is originally edited by Dipraj Jadhav, shows the duo dancing to the beat of Magenta Riddim in the most traditional and hilarious way.

What do you think about this mash-up? Tell us in the comments section below.

