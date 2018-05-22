WATCH: Differently-abled doctor dances to Ranveer Singh’s Malhari in Zumba video

This specially-abled man’s Zumba video has left many users inspired for his dedication and spirit. (Source: Aashmita Nayar/ Facebook) This specially-abled man’s Zumba video has left many users inspired for his dedication and spirit. (Source: Aashmita Nayar/ Facebook)

We often hear the saying, “Where there is a will, there is a way,” but most people fail to follow these words of wisdom. However, a man will inspire you with his dedication to be undeterred. A video that is now going viral on Facebook shows a differently-abled man dancing to Ranveer Singh’s Malhari from Bajirao Mastani.

The man can be seen doing Zumba with full enthusiasm and there’s no stopping, even though he has to support himself with a leg-brace caliper. The video was shared by him on his Zumba class group which he captioned, “enthusiastic!”

Sharing his dancing video, the man, who has been identified as Dr Shiv Mishra, wrote, “I am a doctor but patient of poliomyelitis. I never felt myself disabled… I know I am not a perfect dancer but I really want to become a good dancer in my next birth. I love to dance. It gives me immense pleasure. (sic)”

In turn, his instructor, a Delhi-based teacher shared it on her Facebook page and it quickly grabbed the attention of many users online. Calling Dr Mishra “inspiring”, his teacher wrote, “This video is his dedication to dancing, which nothing clearly stops him from, not even a missing leg!”

“He attends my class from start to finish, with a huge grin on his face, and just doesn’t quit! His spirit is simply inspiring!” the post added.

