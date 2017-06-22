Latest News

WATCH: This video of different types of people during Ramadan will leave you in splits

Observing roza during Ramzan is not an easy task as one has to abstain from eating food as well as drinking water. It is only natural then that it affects different people in different way. It is this that the video hilariously captures.

Ramzan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is unanimously considered as the holiest month owing to the belief that the Quran was written at this time. Muslims, all over the world, observe fast from dawn to dusk, and this practice is commonly known as roza. It goes without saying that observing roza is not an easy task as one has to abstain even from drinking water, let alone food, all day long. It is only natural it affects different people in different ways.

While some may sail through the month, others struggle and get cranky. There are also those who use this as a reason to avoid doing any work. A video uploaded on Facebook does an excellent job in bringing these varied kinds of people to the fore. Captioned as ‘types of people in Ramzan’ the video is hilarious and also relateable.

Watch it here.

