Dhinchak Pooja’s BACK! Selfie girl just released ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’

If you were waiting for Dhinchak Pooja's latest single, then congratulations, it's finally here. The Internet sensation, who captured our minds (and some hearts even) with Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, is back with her new song and it's called ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’. Sheer poetry!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2017 5:11 pm
There’s no ignoring the phenomenon that is Dhinchak Pooja. After all, her Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj song broke the Internet, and since then the young Youtube star (do we dare call her a singer yet?) released ‘Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter’, which – going by her previous songs – lacked the video and production quality one had come to expect of the Internet sensation.

Well, that hasn’t deterred young Pooja, and now she’s back with yet another single titled ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’, and as one of the lines go in the lyrics version, one may need all that money ‘Music video banane ko (to make a music video)’.

Oh well, now we probably know where the funding is coming from. In fact, a couple of days back, Pooja had announced her video on Twitter, creating quite a buzz then as well.

Well, without further ado, here’s the new video from the production house of Dhinchak Pooja, lyrics version!

Watch the video here.

 

Go forth, and share… after all, we should never suffer alone!

 

