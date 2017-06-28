WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan reacts after listening to Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’

Dhinchak Pooja’s latest song on her red scooter is breaking the Internet! (Source: Shudh Desi Videos/Facebook) Dhinchak Pooja’s latest song on her red scooter is breaking the Internet! (Source: Shudh Desi Videos/Facebook)

Only if you’ve been living under a rock, would you not know of Dhinchak Pooja’s latest song ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’. Yes, the cringe-pop sensation is back, and how! Going by the lyrics of her track, it seems that she thinks that her red scooter is capable of shooting hearts and winning them. Quite on the contrary, after listening to the song, you may even want to shoot yourself! Keeping her distinct style intact throughout, this song too has just two lines of lyrics, sung over and over for more than a minute.

While the Internet was buzzing with a lot of memes and jokes after the song was launched, one video has particularly caught Netizen’s eyes, which has Shah Rukh Khan reacting to her song. Well, the 35-second-video is a mashup of the song and a scene from SRK’s Chak de India. The 51-year-old actor’s expressions are so on-point that you’ll instantly connect with it.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered more than 997,000 views and over 29,000 likes.

