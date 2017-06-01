WATCH: Dhinchak Pooja’s Selfie song just got an awesome metal makeover!

There’s also a Nana Patekar mash-up of the Dhinchak Pooja’s viral Selfie song, in case you wanted to know. There’s also a Nana Patekar mash-up of the Dhinchak Pooja’s viral Selfie song, in case you wanted to know.

If you don’t know who Dhinchak Pooja is or haven’t heard the Selfie song, then you’ve really (and thankfully) missed out on the latest rage to hit the online space from India. Dhinchak Pooja is a self-proclaimed singer whose recent single ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’ was the hottest trend in May on Youtube. Love her, hate her or laugh at her, you can’t ignore her. Well, the ‘classic’ that the Selfie song is in its original form, these guys at The Minimalist Studios just did a metal makeover of the song, and it’s SO awesome.

Listen to the cover here.



And, if you still haven’t heard the original, here you go.



There also a Nana Patekar mash-up, which is a pretty good as well.



What did you think of these videos? Tell us in the comments below.

