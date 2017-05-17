Don’t! We watched this viral ‘selfie video’ by Dhinchak Pooja so you don’t have to

We can’t even begin to explain this latest video by Dhinchak Pooja. (Source: dhinchak pooja/ YouTube) We can’t even begin to explain this latest video by Dhinchak Pooja. (Source: dhinchak pooja/ YouTube)

There are many things that trend in the online space, but that doesn’t mean they should. This video by the rather known Dhinchak Pooja is mind-numbing, and yet, within days, it has racked up over half-a-million views on Youtube. ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ might just resonate with the selfie-obsessed current generation in terms of sentiment, but there is no denying that it has taken the selfie fever to another, and might we say, obnoxious level.

The video, whose singer has previously given us classics such as ‘Swag Wali Topi’ and ‘Daaru’, features Dhinchak Pooja telling the world she’s taken a selfie today and she’s got a crown on her head! Yes, that is true, and we’re not kidding. And this goes on for 2 minutes and 16 seconds.

So, now that we’ve watched it for you, consider yourself warned. And, if you are still not convinced, then watch the video here.

Curious about the other two videos, go ahead and watch them too.

