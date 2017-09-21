Only in Express

Video: Dhinchak Pooja’s NEW song! You’ve heard it, but now WATCH it!

Dhinchak Pooja - you know who she is, and you can hear her a mile away. Well, just as she promised, she's here with the video of her latest single 'Bapu De De Thoda Cash', and we wish she hadn't.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 21, 2017 2:03 pm
Dhinchak Pooja,Bapu De De Thoda cash, Dhinchak Pooja video, Dhinchak Pooja youtube, Dhinchak Pooja music video, Dhinchak Pooja viral, Dhinchak Pooja viral video, latest Dhinchak Pooja video, funny Dhinchak Pooja, Youtubers, Indian express, Indian express news This Dhinchak Pooja song is not for the faint-hearted, but then, when is it ever?! (Source: Dhinchak Pooja/YouTube)

Few know how to create social media buzz like Dhinchak Pooja. After creating a storm with her Selfie song, in July she released her new song ‘Bapu De De Thoda Cash’ (*sigh) in July, and we were shook, and that wasn’t in a good way. Well, just when we thought we had recovered from the song – as promised – she’s out with the video! And it’s got Pooja, several luxury cars, her friends and lots of Rs 2,000 notes flying around.

Although, given that this is a song about today’s kids asking Daddy Dearest for money to blow on fun and luxuries, it might just become a jarringly fun anthem for the late teens or 20-somethings.

Watch the video here.

