Video: Dhinchak Pooja’s NEW song! You’ve heard it, but now WATCH it!

Few know how to create social media buzz like Dhinchak Pooja. After creating a storm with her Selfie song, in July she released her new song ‘Bapu De De Thoda Cash’ (*sigh) in July, and we were shook, and that wasn’t in a good way. Well, just when we thought we had recovered from the song – as promised – she’s out with the video! And it’s got Pooja, several luxury cars, her friends and lots of Rs 2,000 notes flying around.

Although, given that this is a song about today’s kids asking Daddy Dearest for money to blow on fun and luxuries, it might just become a jarringly fun anthem for the late teens or 20-somethings.

Watch the video here.

