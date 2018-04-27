WATCH: Ever wondered what Devdutt Pattanaik and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath would talk about?

Devdutt Pattanaik and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath bust mythological myths, and how! (Source: Books on Toast/YouTube) Devdutt Pattanaik and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath bust mythological myths, and how! (Source: Books on Toast/YouTube)

The pairing of mythology-specialist Devdutt Pattanaik and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath is rather unlikely. However, it sure did happen. A video of the duo is doing the rounds on social media where together they both try to decode various myths about mythology. Talking to the writer, who is known for his work in ancient Indian scriptures, the comedian starts by asking the basic difference between mythology and ancient text.

The pair then go on to discuss various aspects of Indian history, a mythical universe that people live in, and the reality of it. They further go on to discuss the facets of mythology and how it passes on from generation to generation. To make the topic more relatable, Pattanaik compares mythology to the software of culture — calling it the “operating system” the culture sits on. While Ramayan and Mahabharat have continued to be popular mythological epics, there are many that have died down over the years.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this discussion? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd