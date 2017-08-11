Latest News

WATCH: This cello rendition of Despacito is the best thing on the Internet

After Ed Sheeran's Shape of You and Sia's Cheap Thrills, joining the bandwagon of the increasing number of Despacito covers already on the Internet, it is an cello rendition of the song that is now garnering attention on the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 11, 2017 11:16 am
despacito, despacito covers, despacito best covers, despacito cello covers, despacito instrumental covers, despacito latest covers, indian express, indian express news The best one so far? (Source: Mas Supreme/Facebook)
Related News

Ever since Sia introduced the world to her now largely popular number ‘Cheap Thrills’, the Internet has time and again come up with interesting covers of the song. Then Ed Sheeran released his groovy number ‘Shape of You’, and the rest is history. From Indian classical and instrumental covers to hilarious Bollywood spoofs of the likes of Jeetendra dancing to these viral songs, it was probably an easy entry for Despacito’s viral covers into social media. Joining the bandwagon of the increasing number of Despacito covers already on the Internet, it is the cello rendition of the song that is now garnering attention on the Internet.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 11: Latest News