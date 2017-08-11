WATCH: This cello rendition of Despacito is the best thing on the Internet

The best one so far? (Source: Mas Supreme/Facebook) The best one so far? (Source: Mas Supreme/Facebook)

Ever since Sia introduced the world to her now largely popular number ‘Cheap Thrills’, the Internet has time and again come up with interesting covers of the song. Then Ed Sheeran released his groovy number ‘Shape of You’, and the rest is history. From Indian classical and instrumental covers to hilarious Bollywood spoofs of the likes of Jeetendra dancing to these viral songs, it was probably an easy entry for Despacito’s viral covers into social media. Joining the bandwagon of the increasing number of Despacito covers already on the Internet, it is the cello rendition of the song that is now garnering attention on the Internet.

Watch the video here.

