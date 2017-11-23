Top Stories
VIDEO: Who says Indians can’t sing in Spanish? This guy’s Despacito cover is as good as the original

Aryan Pushkar, the nephew of politician Shashi Tharoor, sings the popular Spanish song Despacito by Luis Fonsi. The video, which shows Pushkar singing the song along with his friends, challenges the notion 'Who says Indians can't sing in Spanish?'.

The frenzy around popular song Despacito, by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, is ongoing. While, multiple covers, variations, mash-ups and choreographed videos of the original song have surfaced and created quite a buzz, how intrigued would you be with an Indian singing the Spanish song? Youtuber Aryan Pushkar, who is also the nephew of Politician Shashi Tharoor, seems to have taken the challenge. A video of him singing the song, which is made in collaboration with Amethyst Creations, was posted on Pushkar’s Facebook page and has gone viral ever since. Titled ‘Despacito! <3 Who says Indians can’t sing in Spanish?‘ the 1.43-minute clip features Pushkar singing along with his friends in various locations. For many Indians, English is a very ‘Phunny’ language, but what about Spanish?

Do you think he did a good job or does he need Spanish lessons? Tell us in the comments sections below.

