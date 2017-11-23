VIDEO: Who says Indians can’t sing in Spanish? This guy’s Despacito cover is as good as the original

For many Indians, English is a very ‘Phunny’ language, but what about Spanish? (Source: Aryan Pushkar/Facebook) For many Indians, English is a very ‘Phunny’ language, but what about Spanish? (Source: Aryan Pushkar/Facebook)

The frenzy around popular song Despacito, by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, is ongoing. While, multiple covers, variations, mash-ups and choreographed videos of the original song have surfaced and created quite a buzz, how intrigued would you be with an Indian singing the Spanish song? Youtuber Aryan Pushkar, who is also the nephew of Politician Shashi Tharoor, seems to have taken the challenge. A video of him singing the song, which is made in collaboration with Amethyst Creations, was posted on Pushkar’s Facebook page and has gone viral ever since. Titled ‘Despacito! <3 Who says Indians can’t sing in Spanish?‘ the 1.43-minute clip features Pushkar singing along with his friends in various locations. For many Indians, English is a very ‘Phunny’ language, but what about Spanish?

Watch the video here:

Do you think he did a good job or does he need Spanish lessons? Tell us in the comments sections below.

