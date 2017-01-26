WATCH: Rich vs Poor in Delhi vs Mumbai — This comedian will leave you in splits with his comparisons

Watch out for Abhishek Upmanya’s video! (Source: YouTube) Watch out for Abhishek Upmanya’s video! (Source: YouTube)

New Delhi and Mumbai — people from these two metro cities are always in an ‘open-ended war’ with each other. From how the people talk or walk to their choice of food and fashion, everything is always a point of comparison. While many comedians have been taking this as a prominent topic for their jokes, stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu has recently come up with his own version in his latest video.

Not just Delhiites and Mumbaikars, Upmanya also joked about how the rich people think and how the lower middle-class society has to deal with it in the 5-minute 29-second video titled “Delhi, Mumbai & Rich People”. With a special mention of Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he nails the variation of personalities.

The funny thing is that his jokes are really relatable. We all say or do these things at some point in our lives without realising how silly we sound or act. The comedian ends the video with another joke on how we should really start helping the poor without looking for excuses.

Though there is no denying that he does play with stereotypes – such as the famed aloofness of Delhi versus the niceties of Mumbaikars. The latter threw off the Delhiite in Upmanyu so much that the overwhelmed comedian apparently went around kissing 40 people in gratitude (only the 15 women of the lot hit back at him!)

Upmanyu’s been uploading videos of his other stand-up acts as well, including one on Indian insults and comebacks.

Let’s face it, we all love a good Delhi versus Mumbai rubbing, and this no different. That’s probably why it’s going viral with more than 4.5 lakh viewers in just three days.

Watch the video here:

Laugh out loud!

