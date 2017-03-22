Trending News

WATCH: Delhi cop shows how to extinguish fire caused by LPG cylinders in viral video

The video has been shared 272, 604 times and has got 8,030,241 views on Facebook at the time of writing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 22, 2017 11:46 am
delhi policeman, lpg cylinders, delhi policeman lpg cylinder viral video, delhi cop lpg cyclinder video viral, lpg cylinder viral video, delhi cop lpg cylinder fire demonstration facebook video, delhi cop fire by lpg cylinder viral facebook video, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news, trending in india, viral india news The 50-seconds video shows the cop giving out clear instructions and a simple demonstration to show people how to douse the fire.(Source: Sushil Kumar/Facebook)

Through the year, we see a lot of reports about fires caused by gas cylinder explosions. The number of cases are so high that it among the leading causes of domestic fire incidents in the country. While there are many public service announcements that are aired time and again to make people aware, it is this video by a Delhi Police official that’s garnering a lot of attention. Uploaded on Facebook by Sushil Kumar, a New Delhi resident, the official is seen standing in an open space, surrounded by a crowd of people, with an LPG cylinder and a fire lit nearby. The 50-second video shows the officer giving out clear instructions and a simple demonstration to show people how to douse the fire.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 22: Latest News