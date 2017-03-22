WATCH: Delhi cop shows how to extinguish fire caused by LPG cylinders in viral video

The 50-seconds video shows the cop giving out clear instructions and a simple demonstration to show people how to douse the fire.(Source: Sushil Kumar/Facebook) The 50-seconds video shows the cop giving out clear instructions and a simple demonstration to show people how to douse the fire.(Source: Sushil Kumar/Facebook)

Through the year, we see a lot of reports about fires caused by gas cylinder explosions. The number of cases are so high that it among the leading causes of domestic fire incidents in the country. While there are many public service announcements that are aired time and again to make people aware, it is this video by a Delhi Police official that’s garnering a lot of attention. Uploaded on Facebook by Sushil Kumar, a New Delhi resident, the official is seen standing in an open space, surrounded by a crowd of people, with an LPG cylinder and a fire lit nearby. The 50-second video shows the officer giving out clear instructions and a simple demonstration to show people how to douse the fire.

Watch the video here.

