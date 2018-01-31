Latest News
  • VIDEO: US families book entire theatre to watch Padmaavat; dance to Ghoomar wearing Padmavati-like clothes

VIDEO: US families book entire theatre to watch Padmaavat; dance to Ghoomar wearing Padmavati-like clothes

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, 'Padmaavat' has been embroiled in controversies ever since its shooting began. With the film finally running to packed theatres, fans in the US have taken the entertainment levels up several notches by booking a whole theatre and dancing to 'Ghoomar' ahead of the show. Watch the video.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2018 7:36 pm
padmaavat, padmavati, deepika padukone, ranveer singh, shahid kapoor, padmavati controversy, ghoomar song, indian express, indian express news Although, Padmaavat has been embroiled in controversy, people are going all out to enjoy the film. (Source: Komal Nahta/Twitter)
Related News

It has been a week since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat released but interest continues to be high. The Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh film, which was initially titled Padmavati, braved its fair share of controversies before its release and even now people are opining about it. The controversial song Ghoomar has also had its fans beyond borders, as cheerleaders chose the popular number for an NBA game recently. Well, they’re not the only ones. Turns out, if a video doing the rounds on social media is to be believed, San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of the movie theater (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was even a dress code —  “Every one should dress like Padmavati.”

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the women actually dressed in traditional Rajasthani lehengas and ghunghat, dancing to Ghoomar before the beginning of the show.

Watch the video here.

And if you haven’t seen the video of the cheerleaders dancing to Ghoomar in the middle of an NBA match, which was even shared by Padukone on Twitter, watch the video here.

Loved these two versions? then catch the beautiful Deepika Padukone in all her finery dancing to Ghoomar here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Harjap Singh Aujla
    Jan 31, 2018 at 8:30 pm
    The enthusiasm shown by the Indian origin cinema goers in America is a slap on the face of the ultra-conservative sectarianists in India.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Nilesh Jain
      Jan 31, 2018 at 8:16 pm
      People looting India and Killing innocent people around the world ? Now they want to hide behind padmavat ? few days before same people were hiding behind nuclear threats to India itself. These same Indian people sponsor terrorism in Pakistan. These same people help foreign firms to steal our Ideas. These same people translate our ideas to them. These same people suggests wrong policies and bribe people in India. These same people loot promote bitcoin in India.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      Most Read
      Best of Express
      Buzzing Now
      Top News
      Jan 31: Latest News