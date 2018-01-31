VIDEO: US families book entire theatre to watch Padmaavat; dance to Ghoomar wearing Padmavati-like clothes

Although, Padmaavat has been embroiled in controversy, people are going all out to enjoy the film. (Source: Komal Nahta/Twitter) Although, Padmaavat has been embroiled in controversy, people are going all out to enjoy the film. (Source: Komal Nahta/Twitter)

It has been a week since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat released but interest continues to be high. The Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh film, which was initially titled Padmavati, braved its fair share of controversies before its release and even now people are opining about it. The controversial song Ghoomar has also had its fans beyond borders, as cheerleaders chose the popular number for an NBA game recently. Well, they’re not the only ones. Turns out, if a video doing the rounds on social media is to be believed, San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of the movie theater (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was even a dress code — “Every one should dress like Padmavati.”

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the women actually dressed in traditional Rajasthani lehengas and ghunghat, dancing to Ghoomar before the beginning of the show.

Watch the video here.

San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of the movie theater (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was a dress code – “Every one should dress like Padmavati.” And before the show there was this dancing 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/PKkEdbLXGx — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 30, 2018

And if you haven’t seen the video of the cheerleaders dancing to Ghoomar in the middle of an NBA match, which was even shared by Padukone on Twitter, watch the video here.

Loved these two versions? then catch the beautiful Deepika Padukone in all her finery dancing to Ghoomar here.



