WATCH: Deaf man’s video on how this airport staff keep giving him ‘Braille’ instructions goes viral

In what shows a lack of sensitivity and, hence, immediately calls for a sense of careful inclusivity of specially abled individuals in society, Nyle DiMarco, a deaf artist, posted on Instagram that he was handed out a ‘Braille version’ of the safety manual by the Illinois airport. The issue was: he was deaf, NOT blind, and so cannot be expected to know Braille! As much as one would like to applaud the airport staff for recognising that DiMarco needed special assistance, one would hope the help would be the right one! Which is why, when DiMarco, an American model, took to social media to post about this, the video immediately went viral.

While many found the situation hilarious, others apologised to him on behalf of the officials. Along with the video, he posted: “They gave me safety manual in BRAILLE because I’m Deaf!! THIS IS MADNESS 😂😂 Because I can’t hear… does not mean I need Braille!!”

