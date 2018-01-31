WATCH: Dating show’s first ‘sign language date’ will make you see things from a different perspective

The show featured two deaf individuals sharing the issues they face when on a date. (Source: Pixabay) The show featured two deaf individuals sharing the issues they face when on a date. (Source: Pixabay)

These days it is quite interesting to see how various TV show try to be more inclusive when catering to their audience. First Dates Ireland, an Irish version of the international reality show First Dates, featured its first ever date that was carried out entirely in sign language. Many on social media were moved by this episode and are hoping that this wont be the last.

Moreover, the episode has subtitles but no voice-over, which is another thing that many appreciated as it made people pay more attention to the conversation. In the 1.41- minute video, both the individuals who are deaf, discuss multiple issues they face while going on dates and highlight how different is a date for a deaf person. It is quite interesting to note how a simple thing can be so difficult for a person who is differently abled.

Watch the video here:

From thanking the channel for featuring such a heartwarming show, to hoping that it wouldn’t be the last, many people on social media shared their opinion about the show. Here are some of the reactions:

Thank you so much #FirstDatesIRL @COCOtv for giving equal opportunities to Deaf dater with Irish Sign Language. Here’s hoping to see more of this! #diversity #inclusion — Joanne (@JoChester_) January 30, 2018

You know what the best thing about Irish Sign Language date on #FirstDatesIRL tonight was? The fact that @COCOtv didn’t do a voiceover for the date. Such a small but powerful thing to do because it really made people pay attention to what a beautiful language ISL is! #YestoISL — Caroline McGrotty (@CarolineMcTweet) January 30, 2018

The 2 lads signing on #firstdatesirl is the best thing on tv this week. I always remember deaf people telling us how they felt “extreme marginalisation” when the Irish Sign Language Bill was progressing through Seanad. Hopefully visibility can help break that down.👍 👐 #ISLabú — Niall Ó Donnghaile (@NiallSF) January 30, 2018

It’s true, as a deaf person, it’s hard to find someone who accepts me for who I am. Been on many dates but still haven’t found that guy. #StillwishingforMrHiddleston — Alexandra Broderick (@alexbrod) January 30, 2018

