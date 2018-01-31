Latest News
WATCH: Dating show’s first ‘sign language date’ will make you see things from a different perspective

A television programme in Ireland aired its first ever sign language date and it has impressed many on social media. The show features two deaf people discussing the issues they face while dating.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2018 8:38 pm
The show featured two deaf individuals sharing the issues they face when on a date.
These days it is quite interesting to see how various TV show try to be more inclusive when catering to their audience. First Dates Ireland, an Irish version of the international reality show First Dates, featured its first ever date that was carried out entirely in sign language. Many on social media were moved by this episode and are hoping that this wont be the last.

Moreover, the episode has subtitles but no voice-over, which is another thing that many appreciated as it made people pay more attention to the conversation. In the 1.41- minute video, both the individuals who are deaf, discuss multiple issues they face while going on dates and highlight how different is a date for a deaf person. It is quite interesting to note how a simple thing can be so difficult for a person who is differently abled.

Watch the video here:

From thanking the channel for featuring such a heartwarming show, to hoping that it wouldn’t be the last, many people on social media shared their opinion about the show. Here are some of the reactions:

