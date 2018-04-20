VIDEO: Dashcam captures the exact moment when a house exploded due to car crash

A dashcam video captured a crazy house explosion after a vehicle crashed into a house and struck the gas line. (Source: Oovvuu video) A dashcam video captured a crazy house explosion after a vehicle crashed into a house and struck the gas line. (Source: Oovvuu video)

The police in Texas have released a dashcam video footage that shows a deadly house explosion after a vehicle crashed into the house and struck the gas line. Reportedly, the officers were responding to the crash and a family of three were inside when it exploded.

After the explosion, police officers could hear screams coming from inside the house and broke in through the back door to save the family from the burnt wreckage of the property. As per ABC news report, all three members of the house were taken to the hospital, but were in a stable condition and are expected to recover.

While the police officers survived from minor injuries, the driver of the vehicle who hit the house with the vehicle and severed a gas line was unhurt and later arrested for violating traffic.

