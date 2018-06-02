VIDEO: NO, you CAN’T get over the ‘dancing uncle’; see MORE Govinda-inspired dance moves

Watched all videos of the dancing professor, who is breaking the Internet, yet? (Source: Explore World/YouTube) Watched all videos of the dancing professor, who is breaking the Internet, yet? (Source: Explore World/YouTube)

The “dancing uncle” on the Internet is all people seem to be talking about, right? Well, in a matter of hours, social media went gaga over the viral video that featured an Indian uncle’s groundbreaking dance moves on Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. The man, who has been identified as Sanjeev Shrivastava, an electronics professor from Madhya Pradesh, has received much appreciation from social media users — including celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Anushka Sharma — who praised his energy and talent.

Not only people in India, many people from around the world started recreating his dance moves — including a USA-based dancer, who copied his choreography step-to-step. Another video of the “cool uncle” has surfaced online and it will leave you awestruck. In the latest clip, Shrivastava is dancing on the song Soni De Nakhre from the movie Partner starring Salman Khan and Govinda.

