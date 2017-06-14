WATCH: This Kuchipudi dancer’s moves on ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ will get you into the groove

Deepa Iyengar performs to the tunes of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast! (Source: Deepa Iyengar/YouTube) Deepa Iyengar performs to the tunes of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast! (Source: Deepa Iyengar/YouTube)

A trained Kuchipudi dancer, Deepa Iyengar has been teaching dance and choreographing songs for quite some time now. The dancer recently sent her fans and followers in a tizzy with her latest video. Iyengar flaunted her moves on the track ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ in a 1.01-minute video on YouTube.

While it was posted earlier on April 3, the video seems to have gained a lot of traction now, and the views have spiralled up to more than a million, at the time of writing. Her moves will get you into the groove just like Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar did with their original dance song from the 1994 film Mohra.

