WATCH: Dance Day is every day; and this video literally shows how ‘any body can dance’

Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Is there only one way to dance? Would you still be able to dance if you were on a wheelchair? Well, in case you have your doubts, you must watch this video that thwarts all such notions. Dance Day is everyday, and this clip beautifully shows how.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 12:58:34 pm
world dance day, disabled people dancing, people in wheelchair dancing, dance day, indian express, indian express news International Dance Day might be over, but this video will still make you tap your feet. (Source: Agents of Ishq/YouTube)
“You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching,” William W Purkey once said. To celebrate the emotion connected with the great medium to express oneself, April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day. Even though it’s way past the Dance Day, a video that has been doing the rounds on social media will make you tap your feet and prove that there is not just one day to break free and show off your moves.

Haven’t most of us heard the phrase: Any Body Can Dance? No, it’s NOT just a Bollywood movie. It is a feeling. Ever wondered if there is a specific way to dance? Would you still be able to dance if you were on a wheelchair? In case you have your doubts, you must watch this video that thwarts all such notions. In the 1.59-minute clip, two women and a man dance to their heart’s content even while they are on a wheelchair.

