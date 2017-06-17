WATCH: Crocodile tries to snatch away zookeeper’s head during stunt

The zookeeper performed with two sticks while the crocodile kept its mouth completely open. (Source: YouTube) The zookeeper performed with two sticks while the crocodile kept its mouth completely open. (Source: YouTube)

An amazing trick went frighteningly wrong when a crocodile tried to bite the zookeeper’s head off in Thailand. A video, posted on YouTube on June 16, shows a crocodile trying to snatch away a zookeeper’s head. The zookeeper had put his head inside the crocodile’s open mouth to perform a stunt when he snapped its jaws closed before a gathering of people.

A traveler caught the scene on camera amid a show in Koh Samui, Thailand, last Sunday, reports DailyMail. The zookeeper can be seen writhing in extreme physical pain as the crocodile fiercely smashed him on the ground. The crocodile let the zookeeper go in the end and slid into the water.

Watch the video here.

According to Express.co.uk, the zookeeper had previously shown the audience injuries caused by crocodiles, which included a missing finger. Details about his condition after this attack are not clear.

