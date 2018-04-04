Remember that ‘awful, creepy’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s sculpture? Check out the artist’s second attempt

Presents Latest News
Soon, people started responding to the video with many appreciating the courage and dedication of the artist. Unlike the first Cristiano Ronaldo bust, the second one was liked by many.

To football fans, Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction. While the popular player recently managed to send Twitterati into a tizzy with his stunning bicycle kick, a sculptor Emanuel Santos who was trolled last year for making an awful bust of the footballer, attempted to give it another shot. Cristiano Ronaldo’s sculpture was unveiled at Portugal’s Madeira airport last year and soon the pictures went viral on social media. Many mocked the sculptor for making a bust that hardly resembled the dashing personality of the football superstar.

However, a year later Bleacher Report decided to give Santos another shot at Ronaldo’s sculpture. In a 10-minute video tweeted by the official handle of BRFootball, the artist and his wife speak about the trolling that followed the unveiling. Time and again the two break down while sharing their side of the story. Captioned, “A year ago today, Emanuel Santos’ Cristiano Ronaldo bust was unveiled. The world laughed at him. We challenged him to try again. He accepted,” the tweet has received over 18,000 retweets and 43,000 likes at the time of writing.

Soon, people started responding to the tweet with many appreciating the courage and dedication of the artist. Unlike the first bust, the second one was liked by many. However, there were some who felt that it wasn’t exactly like the footballer but much better than the previous one.

Do you like the new Cristiano Ronaldo bust? Tell us in the comments section below.

