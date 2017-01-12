Watch: This spoof video of Cristiano Ronaldo as SRK in this Raees trailer is just amazing

This Raees tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo is best from two worlds. This Raees tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo is best from two worlds.

The glamour worlds of sports and films have always complimented each other — be it the romance struck between stars from both worlds or to the most recent popular game formats, like ISL and IPL. And when these two worlds come together it’s nothing but magical and sometimes it can be pretty hilarious!

Yes, a video of Cristiano Ronaldo in a Raees trailer spoof is doing rounds on the social media and it is entertaining. The FIFA best player of the year has found himself in the trailer, dribbling and dodging balls on the field and also flaunting some quirky dance moves. And you can’t miss him nailing Micheal Jackson’s moon dance. The hilarious trailer also features his opponents such as Neymer and Lionel Messi. And if Ronaldo is superb as Raees, Messi is brilliant as Nawazuddin! The dialogues from the trailer have been brilliantly synchronised with the players’ interviews and footages from various game, and it will leave you in splits.

The video shared by Behtareen.pk on their Facebook page and has been shared extensively and people can’t stop laughing at this football parody. Surely the creator is a Ranaldo fan and it’s a tribute to the Real Madrid star after being named the FIFA player of the year.

Cine fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees that is up for release later this month. And nothing gets better than to watch Ronaldo dribbling to ‘Laila mein Laila.’

Watch video here

There is also a Messi version of the Raaes trailer, where the roles are reversed. Tell us which one you like more comments below.