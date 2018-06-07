Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
WATCH: Crayfish rips off CLAW to escape a pot of boiling soup; NO, that’s not all

A video of a crayfish was posted on Chinese social media site Weibo. According to The Guardian, the person has adopted the crayfish as a pet and stated that he let the animal "live".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2018 10:08:45 pm
crayfish viral video, crayfish rips off claw, crayfish video, crayfish hot boil viral video, viral video, indian express, indian express news If you thought it was the end of the crayfish, you’re wrong. (Source: 加藤軍台灣粉絲團 2.0/Facebook)
Time and again, horrific videos of a variety of wild species being cooked have triggered numerous debates on social media. Remember the clip of a crab wielding a knife in an attempt to avoid the butcher or the hungry crab who started eating the ingredients it was being cooked with?

ALSO READ | The last supper? Hungry CRAB eats ingredients while being cooked itself

Yet again, a video of a crayfish went viral, where the animal can be seen ripping off its claw to escape the boiling soup it was being cooked it.

The 10-second puts the spotlight on the crayfish sitting on the edge of the bowl and repeatedly trying to get away after multiple attempts.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on Chinese social media site Weibo by a person named Jiuke. According to The Guardian, the person has adopted the crayfish as a pet and stated that he let the animal “live” and even “took it home”. Moreover, he is also reportedly planning to raise it in an aquarium.

Here’s what people thought about the entire scenario on Twitter:

(Source: 加藤軍台灣粉絲團 2.0/Facebook) (Source: 加藤軍台灣粉絲團 2.0/Facebook)

