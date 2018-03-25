Presents Latest News

Couples workout: Expectation vs reality (video)

A video uploaded online shows how couples working out together in real life is way different than the ones we generally see. From (accidentally) hitting each other, falling on the other, or simply giving up together, the video is a laugh riot all the way.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2018 8:44 pm
viral video, couple workout expectation reality video, funny video, indian express, indian express news Well there is a lot of difference between expectations and reality. (Source: (9gag/Facebook)
Related News

It goes without saying that there is always a world of difference between expectations and reality. What we think will happen hardly resemble what actually happens. And this is true for a lot of things in life. Affirming this, a video uploaded online shows how couples working out together in real life is way different than the ones we generally see. From (accidentally) hitting each other, falling on the other, or simply giving up together, the video is a laughing riot all the way and especially when contrasted with how things are expected to be.

Watch the video here.

Have you ever faced this? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Dradnrew Dominic
    Mar 25, 2018 at 9:06 pm
    Organ Required A , B , O , blood group between the age of 17-65.Call/Sms Dr.Andrew Dominic 919205402152 We give you all the best
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Mar 25: Latest News