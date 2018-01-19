Costume designer mends BROKEN WINGS of BUTTERFLY to help it fly; see transformation

The butterfly got a new set of wings, and a new lease of life! (Source: Romy McCloskey/Facebook) The butterfly got a new set of wings, and a new lease of life! (Source: Romy McCloskey/Facebook)

A costume designer who hails from Texas, decided to use her skills when she saw a butterfly with a broken wing. To help the little creature take flight, Romy McCloskey mended its wings and shared the pictures online — that have now gone viral with more than 15,000 likes and over 20,000 shares, at the time of writing.

Revealing how she first started chasing butterflies, McCloskey said that she fell into “raising” and “releasing” butterflies “accidentally” after spotting a couple of caterpillars in a bush on a Milkweed plant in her yard in October. “I had no idea what to do, other than to keep them in a glass tank and feed them, and wait,” she said, adding that soon, a little one presented itself with “a torn and damaged set of wings”. The 3-day old butterfly was born with the injury sustained while pupating.

Heartbroken at first, she was delighted when a friend sent her a video on repairing wings. “I figured, since I do so much designing, cutting and putting together of costumes… I could give this a go. And I’m really glad I did!” she wrote.

Here’s her operating room, where she collected a towel, scissors, tweezers, talc, contact cement, toothpick and the wings of a butterfly who died earlier.

Here’s how the butterfly looked with its new wings! “You can see that the black lines in is upper right wing don’t match up 100%, and if you look at his lower right wing is missing the black dot that indicates male gender. Oh, and the white on his wing is the talc used to make sure any stray glue doesn’t make the wings stick together,” she captioned the photo.

Soon, the butterfly took flight!

Check out her full post on repairing butterfly wings, that has melted many hearts online. “We had a successful flight! A quick spin around the backyard, then a little rest on one of the bushes… then… “like the down of a thistle “… off he flew! My heart soared with him, for sure!” she wrote.

