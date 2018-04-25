VIDEO: Craving for dessert? This complex machine will leave you puzzled

This machine shows a combination of complex techniques to do a simple task. (Source: Joseph’s Machines/YouTube) This machine shows a combination of complex techniques to do a simple task. (Source: Joseph’s Machines/YouTube)

Tired of waiting for your dessert? Not anymore. This interesting machine made by Rube Goldberg is quite an interesting solution (not really) for dessert servings after dinner. Titled the ‘Cake Server’, this machine is a series of complicated multi-steps that put out a slice of cake on the plate along with a cherry on top.

It took around three months for the machine to be made and it is quite interesting to see how the whole procedure involves melting butter with a candle, a hammer, a falling laptop and a scary chandelier. The 2.42-minute video, which has gone viral with over 6 lakh views and thousands of likes at the time of writing, is a combination of complex techniques to do a simple task.

Watch the video here

Would you install such a machine to serve dessert? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd