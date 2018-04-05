Video: These guys worked SO hard in this car park; but wait till you see the end!

The end of this very elaborate exercise shot on camera will leave you rolling your eyes! (Source: Bad Drivers/Facebook) The end of this very elaborate exercise shot on camera will leave you rolling your eyes! (Source: Bad Drivers/Facebook)

Common sense, as many would agree, is not that common. And when it comes to dealing with the various permutation and combination connected with car parks, then not only does one need sense but also precision. And as this video, which is being widely shared on social media, shows, a normal CCTV footage can prove to be quite a source of entertainment as well.

Though the specifics of where the video was shot or when is not known, but the 2.39-minute video does make for a classic just by sheer virtue of how things play out, when a driver comes back to find that he can no longer get into his pick-up truck thanks to the car parked next to his. He was scratching his head over what to do when a good Samaritan comes by and tries to help him out.

Measurements are made and heavy labour is involved, and success is achieved. But the kicker comes in thereafter. We won’t spoil it for you… you need to watch the video for yourself.

Watch the video here.

Facepalm moment anyone? Go on and share this video so that others could have a laugh as well.

