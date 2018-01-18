A proud gay Malayali in India: This honest video is an inspiration for the LGBTQ community

Jijo Kuriakose narrated his tale of coming out as a gay man in India. (Source: Josh Talks/YouTube) Jijo Kuriakose narrated his tale of coming out as a gay man in India. (Source: Josh Talks/YouTube)

The fear of acceptance or being frowned upon is what mostly stops people from coming out of the closet. The dilemma faced by the LGBTQI community is not only due the lack of support from parents or peers, but also exists in accepting their sexuality. Overcoming his fears, Jijo Kuriakose narrated his tale of coming out as a gay man in India and his honest account is going viral.

Kuriakose had a tough journey as “the realisation of his sexuality was as late as at 23 years of age”. In a 7.54-minute clip recorded by Josh Talks, he spoke about how he moved forward with the help of his organisation Queerela in Kerala. “The lack of support from his family, colleagues or friends did not stop him from moving forward and supporting himself and other members of the LGBT community in Kerala and in India,” the caption reads.

Watch the video here.

