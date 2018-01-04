This comedian’s dilemma on sharing food with ‘gravy khaane wale’ vegetarians will remind you of Joey

A must watch for foodies. (Source: Vikramjit Singh/YouTube) A must watch for foodies. (Source: Vikramjit Singh/YouTube)

Every group has that one friend who is a ‘pure-vegetarian’ but still has an eye on the mouth-watering non-vegetarian platter. Feeling nostalgic? Don’t you secretly want to scream “I don’t share food!” when your friend tries to take a ‘small’ bite of your chicken biryani? Stand-up comedian Vikramjit Singh brings the “pure veg” brigade into the spotlight with his “pure veg” jokes that every Indian can relate to.

Being a hardcore meat lover himself, Singh depicted the feelings of foodies who hate to share their food, no matter how dear their friends may be. He also joked about how vegetarians explore new cuisines that are similar to non vegetarian ones but with only vegetarian ingredients — taking the example of ‘mushroom galouti kebab’ inspired by chicken galouti kebab. He took a witty stand on how one must not ruin the taste of kebabs and mutton rogan josh by giving it a ‘vegetarian twist’.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd