WATCH: Wondering what counts as sexual assault and what doesn’t? This video will clear all your doubts

Although the conversations about sexual assault continued after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the need to seek and comprehend non-verbal consent came to the fore only after the Aziz Ansari case. In case, you are still confused, watch British comedian Rachael Parris as she clears all your doubts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 23, 2018 4:54 pm
Using sarcasm and sharp wit, British comedian Rachael Parris demonstrated what counts as sexual assault and what does not.
What counts as sexual assault, and what doesn’t? The long standing debate came into the limelight yet again with the controversial Aziz Ansari case. Although the conversations about sexual harassment have continued with a lot of vigour after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the need to seek and comprehend non-verbal consent came to the fore only after a 23-year-old photographer accused Ansari of sexually violating her. Amidst all the hullabaloo, a large section of people have expressed their concern about all the confusion.

To define the lines in broader strokes and clear the doubts once and for all, British comedian Rachael Parris provided a handy guide that – if followed – will help you “walk the terribly fine line between a decent person and a complete wanker”. She demonstrated it all during her recent appearance at the The Mash Report.

With a little help from the host Nishant Kumar or Nish, Parris showed what qualifies as sexual harassment and what does not. For instance, Parris says, “Hugging is absolutely fine but is blood suddenly flowing to the groin area? If it is, then it is a bad hug.” With sarcasm and sharp wit, Parris seems to have done a great job in listing out the guidelines about how to behave with a woman.

Watch the video here.

