WATCH: Wondering what counts as sexual assault and what doesn’t? This video will clear all your doubts

Using sarcasm and sharp wit, British comedian Rachael Parris demonstrated what counts as sexual assault and what does not. (Source: No Limitation/YouTube) Using sarcasm and sharp wit, British comedian Rachael Parris demonstrated what counts as sexual assault and what does not. (Source: No Limitation/YouTube)

What counts as sexual assault, and what doesn’t? The long standing debate came into the limelight yet again with the controversial Aziz Ansari case. Although the conversations about sexual harassment have continued with a lot of vigour after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the need to seek and comprehend non-verbal consent came to the fore only after a 23-year-old photographer accused Ansari of sexually violating her. Amidst all the hullabaloo, a large section of people have expressed their concern about all the confusion.

To define the lines in broader strokes and clear the doubts once and for all, British comedian Rachael Parris provided a handy guide that – if followed – will help you “walk the terribly fine line between a decent person and a complete wanker”. She demonstrated it all during her recent appearance at the The Mash Report.

With a little help from the host Nishant Kumar or Nish, Parris showed what qualifies as sexual harassment and what does not. For instance, Parris says, “Hugging is absolutely fine but is blood suddenly flowing to the groin area? If it is, then it is a bad hug.” With sarcasm and sharp wit, Parris seems to have done a great job in listing out the guidelines about how to behave with a woman.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd