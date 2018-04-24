Video: Comedian Kenny Sebastian gives reasons for self-censorship in the world of ‘Goons’

Comedian Kenny Sebastian explains why self-censorship is important. (Source: Kenny Sebastian/YouTube) Comedian Kenny Sebastian explains why self-censorship is important. (Source: Kenny Sebastian/YouTube)

Popular comedian Kenny Sebastian in his 12-minute video answers some of the frequently asked questions that he has been asked in the past few months. One of which is, ‘why he doesn’t do comedy on politics’. “Because I’m scared and I love my family. That’s why. It’s not like I can’t get punchlines on political jokes but I don’t want to get a punch on my face,” Sebastian said. Right from discussing how politicals goons are the “strongest” people to how our government reacts to murders and movies, Sebastian takes a dig on various matters.

Watch the video here.

He explains why self-censorship has become important for comedians, as it helps them to lead a happy life and keep their family safe too. From types of audience, goons, teachers and comedians getting arrested in India, Sebastian explains the situation to people who have just entered the scene. At present, the video is ranking in the top ten trending videos section on YouTube and has more than 10,00,000 views.

