Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Video: Comedian Kenny Sebastian gives reasons for self-censorship in the world of ‘Goons’

Kenny Sebastian explains why he doesn't joke about politics these days and why he thinks that political goons may have the best job in the world. This video by the comedian which has an undertone of sarcasm is going viral.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2018 11:23:57 pm
Kenny Sebastian, Kenny Sebastian jokes, Kenny Sebastian funny video, Kenny Sebastian why no political jokes, latest Kenny Sebastian video, Kenny Sebastian best video, youtube Kenny Sebastian, indian express Comedian Kenny Sebastian explains why self-censorship is important. (Source: Kenny Sebastian/YouTube)
Related News

Popular comedian Kenny Sebastian in his 12-minute video answers some of the frequently asked questions that he has been asked in the past few months. One of which is, ‘why he doesn’t do comedy on politics’. “Because I’m scared and I love my family. That’s why. It’s not like I can’t get punchlines on political jokes but I don’t want to get a punch on my face,” Sebastian said. Right from discussing how politicals goons are the “strongest” people to how our government reacts to murders and movies, Sebastian takes a dig on various matters.

Watch the video here. 

He explains why self-censorship has become important for comedians, as it helps them to lead a happy life and keep their family safe too. From types of audience, goons, teachers and comedians getting arrested in India, Sebastian explains the situation to people who have just entered the scene. At present, the video is ranking in the top ten trending videos section on YouTube and has more than 10,00,000 views.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now