WATCH: Coldplay’s Chris Martin invites crowd-surfing Irish fan in wheelchair on stage

The popularity of the British rock band Coldplay require little validation. The band has a staggering fan following and so does Chris Martin, its lead singer. Martin is known for being extremely interactive with his fans on stage and the singer proved this yet again with his recent gesture.

Recently, while the band was performing at Dublin, Ireland, Martin noticed a fan crowd-surfing in his wheelchair and urged him to come up on stage. The entire moment was captured on camera and the loud applause of he crowd at Croke Park was deafening. The man seemed visibly overwhelmed with Martin’s sweet gesture and we are not surprised.

Watch the video here.

Coldplay later shared the video on their official Twitter handle and needless to say people loved his gesture.

Here are some of the reactions.

Honestly thankyou so much for your kindness to fans guys. It is so appreciated ❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Shruthi 🍓 (@42dontEverLetGo) July 8, 2017

Who said there were no nice things?😊

It’s so beautiful 💚

Bravo Chris. 👍👏#ColdplayDublin

— Sofia Love (@SofinkaLove) July 9, 2017

However this is not the only time the singer has gone out of his way. During their gig at Munich Martin had asked a young fan on stage to play the piano on stage, and later sang the famous song Everglow.

Watch the video here.

