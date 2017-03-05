Coca-Cola’s latest ad, featuring sibling rivalry, delivers subtle message on LGBTQ diversity

Photo credits: Coca-Cola Photo credits: Coca-Cola

A latest advertisement showcasing a mad race between two siblings in their bid to offer the household pool boy a bottle of Coke and quench his thirst has gone viral on social media. Titled as ‘Pool Boy’, the hilarious minute-long commercial by Coca-Cola has a refreshingly inclusive take on modern family life besides having undertones of pro-equality with a nod to the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer) community.

In the video, a brother and sister are shown racing against each other with Coke bottles in hand in order to flirt with a muscled pool boy–only to find out that their mother has beaten them to the punch. Coca-Cola’s latest ad comes as part of the company’s Taste the Feeling campaign.

Significantly, this isn’t the first time that Coke has shed light on diversity and inclusion in its advertising. Earlier, the beverage-giant had launched commercial titled “America the Beautiful” featuring a diverse cast of Americans and several languages, which underlined the fact that America’s differences are what makes the country so beautiful.

