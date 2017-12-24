Christmas Videos: 5 heartwarming Xmas ads that capture the essence of the festival

Christmas is the time to be merry. Watch these videos and spread some festive cheer. (Source: HP/Youtube) Christmas is the time to be merry. Watch these videos and spread some festive cheer. (Source: HP/Youtube)

After much anticipation, Christmas is finally here and one can feel the excitement in the air. Christmas trees are being lit up, gifts are being bought, cakes are being baked and letters to Santa Claus are being scribbled. Plans of either cooking at home or eating outside have been already and the faint sound of Christmas carols can be heard floating in the air. The festive mood is all around and it is also reflected in the advertisements and videos we chance upon on the Internet. Several brands and stores are unabashedly celebrating Christmas with some wonderful videos. Here are some instances.

This Christmas advertisement by Sainsbury’s, the supermarket chain in the UK, has put together all the fun and festivity of the occasion in a lovely song #everybitofChristmas.

Watch the video here.

For those who believe Santa Claus exists, watch the video here.

Last year we were introduced to Mr and Mrs Bear as a part of Heathrow’s Christmas advertisement. While we witnessed how both these characters were travelling through the airport to be reunited, this year we see how they had met.

Watch this tear-jerker Christmas video.

Watch the video here.

This heartwarming video shows there is a Santa Claus inside all of us. Watch it here.

What is Christmas without some snow? Watch how it helps in forging friendships.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd