VIDEO: Celebrate Christmas with the quirkiest and funniest carols on the Internet

Here are some fascinating and quirky ways in which the Internet has decided to ring in Christmas and New Year festivities.(Source: File Photo) Here are some fascinating and quirky ways in which the Internet has decided to ring in Christmas and New Year festivities.(Source: File Photo)

Christmas is not just symbolised by Santa Claus and lavish spreads of delicious food and wine, but also the melodious carols that are sung by people across the world. Sung to spread joy and happiness, carols set the mood for Christmas celebrations to get going. While a couple of the most famous ones are Jingle Bells and Wish You A Merry Christmas, you could ring in festivities this year by choosing to turn your age-old carols a little upside down, and in a funny way at that. Confused? Well, here are some fascinating and quirky ways in which the Internet has decided to ring in Christmas and New Year festivities.

* Give your Christmas celebrations a thematic makeover with this Game of Thrones ‘trailer‘ that makes it look like all the characters are heading home for Christmas. Well, if only!

* For times when you are feeling no less Indian than the pure desi ghee in your kitchen, here is a Bhojpuri version of Jingle Bells that is a must listen.

* In 2008, Silent Monks of South Kitsap High School performed a ‘vocal’ Christmas music concert by ‘singing’ Sing Halleluiah. Watch it yourself to believe!

* Are you among those who have never had enough of the adorable Minions? Well, here is the good news — Minions are singing Christmas carols for you and they are doing that in Bhojpuri!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd