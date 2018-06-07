WATCH: Man copies Chris Gayle’s dance steps; the cricketer asks ‘When is the funeral?’

Time and again, fans have taken to social media and mimicked celebrities in different ways — be it through their songs, movie scenes, actions or dance moves. This time around, Vicky Kumar – whose Twitter handle is @ImVickyKumar – chose West Indies player Christopher Henry Gayle and decided to match his moves. Taking to social media, he posted his dance clip and captioned it, “Trying to match you strong man :).”
Interestingly, the cricketer himself spotted the video and went on to reply but in quite a confusing manner. He savagely trolled him and tweeted, “You killed it! When is the funeral?”
@henrygayle Trying to match you strong man :) pic.twitter.com/wgrSzIjtNU
— A VICKY KUMAR (@ImVickyKumar) June 2, 2018
Although the video is just 15 seconds long, it definitely is quite amusing to watch. After Gayle responded, many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the dance steps. Later, Kumar himself responded to Gayle’s tweet. Check out some of the reactions here:
You killed it! When is the funeral? 👍🏿 http://t.co/DtX5z5oDgN
— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 3, 2018
Not sure when the Funeral is but sincere thanks for retweeting it :)
However, each time you come out and bat I feel like I’m attending the Funeral of a ‘LEATHER BALL’
You literally kill it with those bang bang sixes out of the park
Love and regards from India :)
— A VICKY KUMAR (@ImVickyKumar) June 3, 2018
Gayle your moves were awesome bro
— Saif® (@saif_10ali) June 3, 2018
Savage😂
— jayati (@jayati_patel1) June 3, 2018
Looks like a funeral itself
— Azfar Jilani (@AzfarJilani) June 3, 2018
