Chinese weather forecaster woman, hosting the show for 22 years, has amazed viewers with her youthfulness

If you were a teenager during the 90s, you perhaps still remember the weather forecast girl who would come between the morning news bulletin. She used to be one anchor that teens didn’t want to miss. One such is Yang Dan, a Chinese weather reporter who has been trending on social media for a while now. The 44-year-old weather woman from China’s state broadcaster CCTV has been hosting the weather report since 22 years now and the youthfulness of her appearance has remained unchanged. Yes, you heard right and we aren’t exaggerating!

Apparently, a video of the anchor has recently gone viral on Chinese social media which portrays her journey over the years. Reportedly, this video was initially shared to celebrate International Woman’s Day, with the caption, “Many web users have grown up watching her show. They marvelled why they have grown older but she hasn’t. What’s more? It does appears she is younger and younger.”

Watch the video here.

