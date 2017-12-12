VIDEO: Chinese stunt man falls off a 62-storeyed building while doing pull-ups on the edge

Though the vlogger died on November 8, his death was confirmed by his family members on December 8 as his fans on social media got perturbed when no new videos were posted by Yongning. (Source: Youtube dans le monde /YouTube) Though the vlogger died on November 8, his death was confirmed by his family members on December 8 as his fans on social media got perturbed when no new videos were posted by Yongning. (Source: Youtube dans le monde /YouTube)

In a freak and fatal accident, a popular Internet star known as ‘China’s first rooftopper’ died after falling from the top of a 62-storeyed skyscraper. The incident came to light after his body was found by a window cleaner onto a terrace below. Wu Yongning was trying out a stunt and doing pull-ups on top of the Huayuan International Centre in Changsha, the capital of Huan Province, when he lost his grip and fell. The scene was recorded by a camera Wu had installed on the other part of the building to capture the daring stunt, according to a Dailymail report.

It was only this year that Wu, who previously worked as a lowly paid background actor in various films in China, became a video blogger. Though the 26-year-old died on November 8, his death was confirmed by his family members on December 8 as his fans on social media got perturbed when no new videos were posted by the vlogger.

His girlfriend Jin Jin told the Beijing News that after this particular stunt, Wu was going to meet her family and propose. Moreover, with the money he was going to earn because of the stunt clip, which was approximately 80,000 yuan (around Rs 7 lakh), he apparently intended to purchase a bridal gift for her family.

Disclaimer: This video contains content that viewers may find disturbing.

Watch the video here:

