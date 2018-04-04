VIDEO: How heroic firefighters rescued a woman trapped in her car inside a flooded river

Watch how this woman was rescued by the brave firefighters. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) Watch how this woman was rescued by the brave firefighters. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

A woman was trapped in her car that was stuck right in the middle of a fast-moving river in Chongqing, China. The gushing water had made it almost impossible for her to come out on her own and when she lost all hope, a group of firefighters rescued her. The whole incident was captured on camera and later posted on YouTube.

A cellphone video shows her inside an SUV in the middle of a flooded river. With the help of a rope-pulley system, a team of firefighters reached the woman and helped her out of the car. This is not the first time that such a dangerous incident has happened. Recently, a woman in China managed to save herself from being carried away in the flow of a flooded river Manshuiqiao by holding onto a tree until the rescue team could save her.

Watch the video here.

While these two ladies were caught due to unfortunate incidents, there was one man in China who took a plunge into an ice-cold lake in his underwear and asked his friend to record his stunt. But after a few seconds, he was trapped underneath the frozen water and his friends had to rush to rescue him.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd