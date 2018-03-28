WATCH: Child’s miraculous escape during a dangerous road accident

This video that captures a child crossing a busy road will leave you shocked. (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook) This video that captures a child crossing a busy road will leave you shocked. (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook)

Taking care of little kids can be a challenge for parents, especially if they are mischievous. Recently, in one such incident, a child in China was hit by a car as he was crossing the street in broad daylight. The CCTV footage that has surfaced on Facebook puts the spotlight on the child accompanied with his mother, when a slow-moving car hit him in southern China’s Baise city, located in the Guangxi area.

In the video, the mother can be seen handling two boys. One of them crossed the road and the younger boy followed him. While the older brother was waving to his mom to come over, the younger boy had already crossed the other lane and was running back to his mom when the SUV hit him. According to Shanghaiist, the driver was luckily able to stop in time. Reportedly, the kid only suffered some bruises in the accident.

Watch the video here.

According to reports, the video had initially gone viral on Chinese social media, and soon floated on Twitter and Facebook thereafter. Netizens criticised the child’s mother for using her cell phone when the kid crossed the road. However, if you see the video carefully, the mother was not using her cell phone at the moment when the car hit the kid.

On Shanghaiist’s Facebook page, some even went on to blame the vehicle’s driver. “I think the driver should be more accused than the mom, because the kid is on crosswalk but the driver does not make his or her car slow down,” a viewer commented.

