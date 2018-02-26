Video: Baggage catches fire in plane in China; passengers throw water, juice to douse flames

The video going viral shows a flight attendant trying to douse the fire with water, following which a passenger is seen pouring juice on the flames to tame them. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) The video going viral shows a flight attendant trying to douse the fire with water, following which a passenger is seen pouring juice on the flames to tame them. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

If you are planning to travel to any place on a flight, then chances are your journey is going to be anything but mundane. No, really! Adding to the list of bizarre incidents on planes these days, a power bank caught fire in the overhead compartment of a China Southern Airlines aircraft. Panicked passengers tried to douse the fire with water and juice!

Passengers on the flight from Guangzhou to Shanghai on February 25 (Sunday) were alerted after they saw smoke and fire coming out of a passenger’s bag placed in the overhead baggage space, according to the statement by the airlines on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site.

The video going viral shows a flight attendant trying to douse the fire with water, following which a passenger is seen pouring juice on the flames to tame them.

Given how there are news like how a woman was drying her underwear under the plane’s AC, a British woman was made to get down a flight because she was experiencing menstrual cramps and even worse, how a man continued to fart on a plane in spite of been repeatedly asked not to, a flight journey these days seems more likely to be eventful than not.

