VIDEO: Due to heavy wind pillar breaks and falls on moving bus; damages it severely

Recently, the arrival hall of the Nanchang Changbei International Airport in China had partially collapsed due to heavy wind and rain in that area. Yet again, due to the force of winds, a decorative column fell off a building in Shanghai and hit a moving bus. The pillar broke into two pieces and the public coach was dangerously damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. A clip of the incident, which reportedly took place on March 5, was shared by CGTN’s Facebook page. In the 30-second recording, the pillar can be seen falling on top of the bus and breaking into two.

Watch the video here:

