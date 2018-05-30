Video: This bride in China decided to take a bus on her wedding day. No Kidding!

This bride in China is breaking all stereotypes. (Source: PDChina/Twitter) This bride in China is breaking all stereotypes. (Source: PDChina/Twitter)

You can never see enough of all the bizarre stuff the world has to offer. Take, for instance, this bride in China who is breaking all the stereotypes when she decided to go for her wedding on a bus all by herself. No kidding!

This Chinese bride decided to drive herself in a bus all the way to her wedding hall. Moreover, she even stopped on the way to pick up her groom. A video tweeted by a Chinese publication shows the bride steering a bus decorated with balloons and pictures of the happy couple. Reportedly, the lady is also a bus driver who supports green travel. Since she supports this cause, she supposedly chose to take a bus on her D-day.

Watch the video here.

From pop culture themes to nostalgia-filled affairs, here is another offbeat wedding idea. A bride who works as a bus driver sends herself to the wedding hall in her own bus! pic.twitter.com/Mwy6yMMZPB — People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) May 29, 2018

