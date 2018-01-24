Latest News

‘Trump saved the world from harmony’: Kids review POTUS (video)

As Donald Trump completed a year as US President, comedian Jimmy Fallon decided to find out what children think about the President's first year in office. And the results are hilarious.

January 24, 2018
Donald Trump, Jimmy Fallon on donald trump, kids on trump, kids talk about donald trump, indian express, indian express news Clearly, children much like adults have definitive opinions about US President Donald Trump. (Source: Jimmy Fallon/YouTube.)
It goes without saying that people on social media have a lot of opinions about US President Donald Trump. They have, multiple times, trolled him and called out his actions. And to be fair, Trump himself has provided enough fodder for that. But it seems like it is not only the adults who have a say on the POTUS.

Turns out, even kids have plenty to say. Recently as Trump completed a year in his office, comedian Jimmy Fallon decided to find out what children think about the President’s first year in office. And the results are hilarious. While one said Trump “saved the world from harmony,” another promptly quipped that “small fingers” is the first thing that comes to his mind when he hears the President’s name.

Watch the video here.

