VIDEO: Oops! GenNext kids try reading time on an analogue clock, but fail

Can you read time in an analogue clock? These kids, who are too used to the digital world, find it tough. (Source: YouTube) Can you read time in an analogue clock? These kids, who are too used to the digital world, find it tough. (Source: YouTube)

Remember the time when reading time was difficult? But with time, you learnt. Recently, in a little experiment done by TV show host Jimmy Kimmel, children were asked to read time from an analogue clock and guess what, only one kid shown in the video was able to give the correct answer.

According to Kimmel, buzz is that schools in England are removing analogue clocks from classrooms as the children are only able to read time on a digital clock. Shocked? Well, so was he. After hearing the strange news, Kimmel decided to find out whether America also had the same problem.

Curious to see the results, many children were then asked to tell the time on the streets. However, he made it clear that it was just a little experiment and nowhere close to scientific results.

Watch the video here:

Who would have thought that kids would find reading time by the hour, minute and second hand too tough — all because they’ve gotten too used to the digital world?

Can you read time on an analogue clock? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd