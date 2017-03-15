After children crash BBC’s hilarious live interview, family comes out to clarify what actually happened

The family speaks! (Source: CNN/Twitter) The family speaks! (Source: CNN/Twitter)

Ever since a professor’s children gatecrashed his live interview on BBC, the world is going gaga over the hilarious incident. The video has been shared millions of times and has reached to the farthest corners of the globe.

Here is how the hilarious video transpired. The child was first spotted by the interviewer who informed his father about the same in the ongoing video conference. The interviewee, much to his chagrin, found the boy right next to him and tried to send him out of the room. It was only when a lady, while maintaining utmost caution, whisked the boy away that things returned to normalcy.

In a clarification video, the family — professor Robert Kelly, his wife Jung-a Kim and their two kids — shared what actually happened and also revealed that Kim is the mother and not a nanny as reported by media channels.

Watch the video here.

BBC dad finally speaks, revealing what was really going on during the now-infamous live television interview http://t.co/R6E9prhDRo pic.twitter.com/tJCAOK6TOJ — CNN International (@cnni) March 15, 2017

