Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

VIDEO: Angry 12-year-old boy sleeps on fifth-floor window ledge; here’s why

In the video, a 12-year-old kid can be seen lying down with folded arms on the fifth floor window ledge. He seemed to be quite unhappy about the earful he reportedly got from his dad.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 5, 2018 7:02:33 pm
boy sleeping on the window roof, child sleeping on the roof, China video, china viral video, boy sleeping on window ledge, chinese kid sleeping on window ledge, Indian express, Indian express trending news This is what happens when you mess with your child. (Source: PearVideo/Facebook)
Raising a kid is not an easy job. Most parents have to deal with their kids’ unreasonable demands and tolerate their tantrums. Something similar happened with a helpless father when his child climbed out of the fifth-floor the window and slept on the ledge. Yes, it’s true. Wondering what forced him to take the action? Well, it seems like he wanted to teach his father a “lesson” for scolding him.

This incident was captured on camera and posted by a Chinese Facebook page, PearVideo. Reportedly, the 12-year-old boy’s father scolded him for being too lazy in getting out of the bed. The boy clearly didn’t take it positively and got annoyed. According to the Chinese media reports, the fire department was called to bring the boy back to safety in China’s Jiangkou city, Guizhou province.

Watch the video here. 

 

In the video, that had collected more than 5,000 views on Facebook at the time of writing, the kid can be seen lying down with folded arms. He seemed to be quite unhappy about the earful he reportedly got from his dad. While the fire rescue officials were arranging the rescue operation, the kid sat angrily on the window canopy.

