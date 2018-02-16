  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

WATCH: Child falls on train track, stranger jumps to the rescue

Thanks to a prompt 18-year-old student and an alert station manager the life of a two-year-old child, who accidentally fell on the train tracks was saved. The incident took place at the Repubblica Metro Station in Milan, Italy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 16, 2018 9:49 pm
child falls on train track, child fall metro track video, viral video child, man saves child from train, man jumps on tracks, viral scary video, A two-year-old child, who fell on the tracks of an approaching train, was rescued by the prompt action of a college student and an alert station manager. (Source: Mondo e Sport/YouTube)
Related News

It is often said that taking care of a child is like a full-time job. Look away for a moment, and you wouldn’t know what’s coming. In a horrifying incident, which was caught on camera, a two-year-old, who was running on the platform towards the train can be seen accidentally slipping and falling on the track minutes before the train is expected to arrive, according to an ABC News report. While people around were seen trying to help, an 18-year-old student, Lorenzo Pianazza, was the one who saved the child from an untimely death. He jumped on the tracks to rescue the toddler and even collected the kid’s belongings after handing him over to the people waiting on the platform.

On seeing the commotion, the station manager, Claudia Flora Castellano, immediately pressed the red button stopping the train that was about to pull into the station. The incident took place at the Repubblica Metro Station in Milan, Italy.

Watch the video here:

The picture of the student along with the station master was posted by ATM informa on social media. The tweet read, “All of us at Atm thank our Claudia, the operator of the M3 station of Repubblica yesterday that promptly blocked the incoming train, sheltering from any risk Lorenzo’s courageous gesture, dropped on the flight on the tracks to save the small Mohamed.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 16: Latest News