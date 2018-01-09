Top News

VIDEO: In 2018, Al Jazeera has a ‘BBC Dad’ moment, and it’s equally adorable

During an interview with the news channel Al Jazeera, film historian Daniel Smith had a BBC Dad moment as he was unexpected joined by his son, who took quite well to the camera attention, as we all did to his adorable presence during a sombre discussion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2018 8:34 pm
child interrupts father, child barges in video, video of father child, child makes appearance on Tv, al jazeera, Indian express, Indian express news When kids delightfully barge in on parents’ interviews on live TV! (Source: Smithrowsey/Twitter)
Related News

If you’re on social media or even watch fun videos habitually, then there no way you would have missed the BBC Dad of 2017. Professor Robert E Kelly and his family have made it to the social media Hall of Fame after his kids walked into the room as he was giving an interview to the BBC, live on air. Well, it’s a new year, and a new dad on a new channel. Al Jazeera recently posted a video of an interview with film historian Daniel Smith on the social statement made by actors at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, when his son walked into the frame, and insisted on sticking around.

Clearly taken aback by the intrusion, Smith softly pushes his son away but the news anchor was more than happy to have his kid on air. Interestingly, the interview continued and once it was over the little boy waved goodbye as well.

Al Jazeera shared the video on Twitter, much to everyone’s delight, but a clearly embarrassed dad Smith replied saying that the door was meant to be locked.

Watch the video here.

Here’s Smith’s response.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 09: Latest News