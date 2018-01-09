VIDEO: In 2018, Al Jazeera has a ‘BBC Dad’ moment, and it’s equally adorable

When kids delightfully barge in on parents’ interviews on live TV! (Source: Smithrowsey/Twitter) When kids delightfully barge in on parents’ interviews on live TV! (Source: Smithrowsey/Twitter)

If you’re on social media or even watch fun videos habitually, then there no way you would have missed the BBC Dad of 2017. Professor Robert E Kelly and his family have made it to the social media Hall of Fame after his kids walked into the room as he was giving an interview to the BBC, live on air. Well, it’s a new year, and a new dad on a new channel. Al Jazeera recently posted a video of an interview with film historian Daniel Smith on the social statement made by actors at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, when his son walked into the frame, and insisted on sticking around.

Clearly taken aback by the intrusion, Smith softly pushes his son away but the news anchor was more than happy to have his kid on air. Interestingly, the interview continued and once it was over the little boy waved goodbye as well.

Al Jazeera shared the video on Twitter, much to everyone’s delight, but a clearly embarrassed dad Smith replied saying that the door was meant to be locked.

Watch the video here.

We just had a BBC moment on live TV. pic.twitter.com/HJf3Rsguvk — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 8, 2018

Here’s Smith’s response.

Thank you #Aljazeera. The door was meant to be locked! But perhaps it’s good to have some levity in the midst of tackling some serious issues. And thank you – his mother and I find our little cherub adorable as well. http://t.co/FqumtSY6fy — Daniel Smith-Rowsey (@smithrowsey) January 8, 2018

